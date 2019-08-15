Obey Newton: It's The Law

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Scientists in School present a fun and interactive lesson on Newton's Laws of Motion for ages 7-12. You can race water droplets, build a car and design and test a roller coaster. 2-3 pm. Free. Drop in. No registration required, however space is limited. Maximum 25 participants.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT403697&R=EVT403697

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
416-393-7703
