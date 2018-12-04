OCADU Artist Alley Holiday Market

The OCAD Artist Alley Project is a non-profit student initiative that gives students and alumni across all programs at OCAD the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work (Mainly handmade items, unique gifts, prints, pins and other limited edition arts). The event is free to attend and our goal is to help students gain exposure to their artist status. Dec 4 from 2-8 pm in the Great Hall (2nd floor). Free. Tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/51825839481

www.facebook.com/ocadartistalley