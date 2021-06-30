Bau-Xi presents the OCADU Grad Show from July 10-24 in the Upper Gallery.

The term “autoethnography” can be difficult to define, but consistently references the author’s self-reflexive nature, linking their personal experience with broader cultural beliefs, practices and experiences.



This year’s curated OCAD University graduate exhibition draws on this common theme of autoethnography and its research and self-observation. Pulling from personal experience and interest, this group of emerging artists understands the power of identity and how one’s personal experiences – while specific to the individual – contribute to a larger cultural zeitgeist.



Whether it originates from film or family history, these images instantly elicit responses from the viewer. Each of the six artists has harnessed the power of the still image; deconstructing, reconstructing, blurring, and highlighting their specific nuances.

For info visit bau-xi.com. Follow us on Instagram: @bauxigallery