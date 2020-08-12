NOW MagazineAll EventsO’Cannabiz Conference and Expo 2020

O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo 2020

O'Cannabiz Conference
27
Oct
-
29
Oct

O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo 2020

by O'Cannabiz Conference
 
110 people viewed this event.

Business conference, expo and O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, hosted by Gerry Dee. Oct 27-29, 2020. Featured speaker include Cam Battley, John Conroy, Rachael Rapinoe and Tom Zuber. See website for details and to register. Must be 19+ to attend.

 

Date And Time

2020-10-27 to
2020-10-29
 

Location

 

Venue

The International Centre
 

Event Types

Conference
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

International Centre

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

O'Cannabiz Conference

Comments are Closed.