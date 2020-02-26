Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown
The Fermenting Cellar 28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A3C4
13 top chefs battle to be crowned Chowder Champion. Guests get the opportunity to taste delectable original chowders, local craft beer and vote for your favourite. All proceeds support the Ocean Wise sustainable seafood program. 7-10 pm. $60.
ocean.org/chowder-chowdown/toronto // visitorexperience@ocean.org
#ChowderChowdown
Info
The Fermenting Cellar 28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A3C4 View Map
Community Events
Benefits