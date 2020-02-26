Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown

The Fermenting Cellar 28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A3C4

13 top chefs battle to be crowned Chowder Champion. Guests get the opportunity to taste delectable original chowders, local craft beer and vote for your favourite. All proceeds support the Ocean Wise sustainable seafood program. 7-10 pm. $60.

ocean.org/chowder-chowdown/toronto  //  visitorexperience@ocean.org

The Fermenting Cellar 28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A3C4
