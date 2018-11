OCIC Holiday Marketplace & Celebration

Ethically produced and fair-trade gifts, free activities for children & youth to learn about social issues, and time for you to connect with prominent social activists, gender equality warriors & feminist movement makers. Join us in your holiday best for an evening celebration with live entertainment, appetizers, drinks, door prizes and holiday cheer. Market place 1-6 pm, free; evening celebration, 7-10 pm, $10-$30, at eventbrite.ca/e/52917372285

Presented by Ontario Council for International Cooperation (OCIC)