Odaabaanag

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Odaabaanag is a collaborative project between Soundstreams and Jumblies, that bridges contemporary music, community-engaged arts and intercultural creative processes. Hear inter-related works for string quartet and audio track by Melody McKiver and a song cycle by Beverley McKiver, performed by The Gather Round Singers community choir and soloist Nicole Joy-Fraser. Both works are informed by interviews with elders from the composers’ community of Obishikokaang (Lac Seul First Nation).Nov 30 at 7 pm. Dec 1 at 2 pm. Brigantine Room. $10 - $40 (Please support by picking the price you can afford). soundstreams.ca/performances/main-stage/odaabaanag

