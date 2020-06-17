OFFA Online: Oakville Film Festival
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Screenings include international and Canadian premieres, with over 30 films that you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch. We are including a free family-friendly short film compilation, which will be accessible through our website. Tickets, as well as an all-access pass, can be purchased for most of these events at offa.ca, and some films will be free to the public.
The Industry live two-day event, originally only available to festival and industry participants, is being re-imagined as a free series of eight online workshops/panels and Master Classes, open to our members, the public and to the film and television industry, scheduled for Thursdays at 7 pm beginning 14th May.
Presented by Oakville Festivals of Film & Art