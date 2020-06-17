OFFA Online: Oakville Film Festival

Screenings include international and Canadian premieres, with over 30 films that you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch. We are including a free family-friendly short film compilation, which will be accessible through our website. Tickets, as well as an all-access pass, can be purchased for most of these events at offa.ca, and some films will be free to the public.

The Industry live two-day event, originally only available to festival and industry participants, is being re-imagined as a free series of eight online workshops/panels and Master Classes, open to our members, the public and to the film and television industry, scheduled for Thursdays at 7 pm beginning 14th May.

Presented by Oakville Festivals of Film & Art