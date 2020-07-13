OffCamera 2020 Virtual Art Exhibition

NOW MagazineAll EventsOffCamera 2020 Virtual Art Exhibition

Toronto Film union IATSE Local 873 online exhibition featuring works of over 50 visual artists working in the film industry. July 7-28, virtual interactive live opening reception 6-9 pm July 16. Free.

2020-07-07 to
2020-07-28
 

Gallery 1313
 

Art
 
 

