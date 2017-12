The Officially Unofficial Fan Art Show at #Hashtag Gallery in Toronto. Participating artists include Bowman, Eric Clement, Cube Works, Adrian Hayles, Paul Jackson, Joverine and others. Dec 12-31, opening night 7:30 pm-1 am Dec 14. Free admission, proceeds of all art sales go to the MS Society of Canada, care of F.U.MS.

#OUFANARTSHOW17

facebook.com/events/1711458595532893