The Officially Unofficial Fan Art Show is a group of 25 talented local & international artists celebrating a movie franchise that changed us all & influenced pop culture & the way that movies are made forever. Proceeds to F.U.MS - series of events to raise money & awareness for youth affected by Multiple Sclerosis, created by Aaron Solowoniuk. Nov 28 at 7 pm. $5. fanartshow.com

#OUFANARTSHOW19 #ComeToTheWestSide