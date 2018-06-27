Oh Manada!

All-male burlesque troupe BoylesqueTO presents a check cabaret revue that will strip down all of your favourite Canadian icons and slather them with maple syrup. Featuring Dew Lily, El Toro, Newfound Lad, Wrong Note Rusty and others. Jun 27 at 8:30 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $25, adv $20.

www.facebook.com/events/409442209529181

Tickets: ohmanadatoronto18.eventbrite.ca