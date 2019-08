by Ted Allan, Charles Chilton, Joan Littlewood, Gerry Raffles (Hart House Theatre). Modern staging of this satirical look at the foibles of combat. Opens Feb 28 and runs to Mar 7, Wed-Sat 8 pm, mat Mar 7 at 2 pm. $28, srs $20, stu $15.

harthouse.ca/oh-what-a-lovely-war