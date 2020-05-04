OISE Stay At Home Club

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Alumni and friends of the Institute leading interactive lessons – for children and adults alike. 11 am-11:20 am. Free. Q&A to follow. Ask a question using the hashtag #OISEStayAtHomeClub or post in the comments.  twitter.com/OISEUofT

Mon May 4- Club session #9 – Jeffrey defies writer's block. 

Tue May 5 - Club session #10 – Megan's big play on literacy. 

Fri May 8- Club session #11 – Stacy keeps her mind on puzzles. 

Mon May 11- Club session #12 – Carol's math-filled garden. 

 Fri May 15 - Club session #13 – Jillian talks us through the news.

