OISE Stay @ Home Club

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Livestream show that features many alumni and friends of the Institute, who lead interactive lessons – for children and adults alike. 11 am. Free. 

Club session #2 – Kate piques your Natural Curiosity - Apr 9, 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

Club session #3 – Michael colours your world- Apr 13, 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. 

Club session #4 – Matt catches a tune -  Apr 17, 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. 

Free livestream with Q&A. Ask a question using the hashtag  #OISEStayAtHomeClub.

Free, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
