Okinawa Film Series: Program 1

The Okinawa Film Series celebrates the diverse and rich culture of Okinawa. November we will have two short film programs made up of seven short films, including The Deer In Me (2012, Kenji Tabuchi), Treasure Hunt (2015, Takako Miyahira), Goat Walking (2008, Ryugo Nakamura) and others. Nov 5 at 6:30 pm and Nov 20 at 2 pm. Free admission, RSVP online.