Old Book And Paper Show
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario
Collectors and dealers in old paper, ephemera and rare and unusual vintage books gather for this huge vintage print sale. Categories include old advertising, travel, concert and movie posters, comics, vintage photography, vintage sewing patterns, postcards, out-of-print books, sports memorabilia, antique maps and more. 10 am-4 pm. $10.
Info
Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events