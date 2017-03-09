Old Book And Paper Show

to Google Calendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00

Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario

Collectors and dealers in old paper, ephemera and rare and unusual vintage books gather for this huge vintage print sale. Categories include old advertising, travel, concert and movie posters, comics, vintage photography, vintage sewing patterns, postcards, out-of-print books, sports memorabilia, antique maps and more. 10 am-4 pm. $10.

Info

Artscape Wychwood Barns 601 Christie, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Community Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00 iCalendar - Old Book And Paper Show - 2017-03-26 10:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print