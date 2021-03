Online auction of items donated by Old Town businesses with all funds raised going directly to the Town of York Historical Society to help fulfill their mission to educate and engage the public with the early history of Toronto.

Bidding March 1 at 9 am. Bidding closing March 6 at 9 pm.

https://torontos-first-post-office.myshopify.com/collections/tos187th-old-town-auction