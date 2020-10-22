Older & Reckless

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre presents the online 20th anniversary celebration 20 Years of Age on Stage. Featuring innovative new dance videos created and performed by award-winning dance artists Esmeralda Enrique, Denise Fujiwara, Learie Mc Nicolls and Sara Porter in collaboration with distinguished videographers: respectively, Laurie-Shawn Borzovoy, William Yong, Janet Aronoff and Vickie Fagan. The program also features video excerpts of outdoor works ApHeart – led by Julia Aplin and performed by 15 Toronto dance luminaries – and the Nelken-Line, an homage to internationally renowned dance icon Pina Bausch, led by Viv Moore, with a cast of 25 dance artists and community movers. Nov 6 at 7:30 pm. Pay What/If You Can. Reserve. http://www.moonhorsedance.com