NOW MagazineAll EventsOlder & Reckless

Older & Reckless

Older & Reckless

by
131 131 people viewed this event.

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre presents the online 20th anniversary celebration 20 Years of Age on Stage.  Featuring innovative new dance videos created and performed by award-winning dance artists Esmeralda Enrique, Denise Fujiwara, Learie Mc Nicolls and Sara Porter in collaboration with distinguished videographers: respectively, Laurie-Shawn Borzovoy, William Yong, Janet Aronoff and Vickie Fagan. The program also features video excerpts of outdoor works ApHeart – led by Julia Aplin and performed by 15 Toronto dance luminaries – and the Nelken-Line, an homage to internationally renowned dance icon Pina Bausch, led by Viv Moore, with a cast of 25 dance artists and community movers. Nov 6 at 7:30 pm. Pay What/If You Can. Reserve. http://www.moonhorsedance.com

 

Date And Time

2020-11-06 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-11-06 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.