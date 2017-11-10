Older & Reckless

Harbourfront Centre NextSteps and MOonhORsE Dance Theatre present the series that celebrates mature dance artists who dare to approach mastery in their art form. Artists include Lesandra Dodson, Heidi Latsky, Daniel Firth/Jane Mappin and Sashar Zarif, a project by Peter Chin for a cast of 30 and a special appearance by Evelyn Hart. Nov 10-11, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $25-$30.