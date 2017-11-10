Older & Reckless
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Harbourfront Centre NextSteps and MOonhORsE Dance Theatre present the series that celebrates mature dance artists who dare to approach mastery in their art form. Artists include Lesandra Dodson, Heidi Latsky, Daniel Firth/Jane Mappin and Sashar Zarif, a project by Peter Chin for a cast of 30 and a special appearance by Evelyn Hart. Nov 10-11, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $25-$30.
Info
Harbourfront Centre Theatre 231 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8 View Map
Stage
Dance