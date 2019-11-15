Older & Reckless #42

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre & Harbourfront present dance performed by Indigenous older artists. Featuring Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Christine Friday, JP Longboat and Byron Chief Moon. Indigenous writer Lee Maracle will perform with dance maverick Bill Coleman. Distinguished dance elder Elizabeth Langley completes the mixed program. Nov 15-16, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $25-$30.