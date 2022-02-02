Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 2, 2022

On Air

The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance presents a new show by Heidi Strauss. Feb 18 & 19 and 23-26 at 8 pm, with livestream available Feb 25. $26.74.

on air is a conversation between three women forcibly yet delicately exploring generational difference, the juxtaposition of real and virtual, and the state of being in-between; partly there, partly not – the absent presence. Through play and relationship, the dancers and audience approach the uncertain and unanswerable together.

Additional Details

Location Address - 304 Parliament

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 18th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Sat, Feb 26th, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

