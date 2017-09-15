On Common Ground Festival

Culturally diverse music, dance, storytelling, theatre, visual arts, local food and family-friendly activities in celebration of Canada 150. Dance performances by Red Sky Performance and Ritmo Flamenco, live music by Pan Fantasy, NEFE, the Monkey Bunch, Trent Severn and many others, a citizenship ceremony, scavenger hunt and more.

Sep 15-17, Fri-Sat 11 am-7:30 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. Free.