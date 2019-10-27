On The Doorposts: Making New Jewish Art From Traces Of A Jewish Past in Poland

Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2

Combining contemporary photography and archival research, this original exhibition takes visitors on a journey across Poland with Warsaw-based artists and Judaica designers Helena Czernek and Aleksander Prugar. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at their remarkable project to locate and preserve traces of mezuzot still found on doorposts of homes, gateways and apartments across Poland. Oct 31-Nov 27, Mon-Fri 9 am-9 pm, Sat-Sun 9 am-7 pm. Free.

Details at holocaustcentre.com

Presented by FENTSTER, the Miles Nadal JCC and the Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre.

Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
Free
Art
416-924-6211
