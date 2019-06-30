On The Edge Of The City: Toronto In 1833

Town of York Historical Society walking tour to explore the Town of York, and the issues that faced the early city of Toronto in the 1830s. 11:30 am-1 pm. Pwyc.

Tours start and end at Toronto's First Post Office. Tours run rain or shine, and may cover rough ground, so please dress accordingly. All ages are welcome. Dogs and bicycles are welcome as we walk, though portions of some tours may include indoor areas where they are restricted.

facebook.com/events/2317626488526010