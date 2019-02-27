On the Frontlines: Celebrating 35 Years of Freedom to Read Week
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Panel discussion titled On The Frontlines featuring Vickery Bowles, Nancy Cooper, Brian MacLeod Rogers and Marcus McCann, followed by the presentation of the Writers' Union of Canada's Freedom to Read Award and a reception. 6:30 pm.
Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/on-the-frontlines-celebrating-35-years-of-freedom-to-read-week-tickets-55363572937
