On the Frontlines: Celebrating 35 Years of Freedom to Read Week

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3

Panel discussion titled On The Frontlines featuring Vickery Bowles, Nancy Cooper, Brian MacLeod Rogers and Marcus McCann, followed by the presentation of the Writers' Union of Canada's Freedom to Read Award and a reception. 6:30 pm. 

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/on-the-frontlines-celebrating-35-years-of-freedom-to-read-week-tickets-55363572937

Info
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3 View Map
Free
Books
