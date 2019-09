On The Move: Sculptors Society of Canada members' show

Members of the Sculptors Society of Canada explore themes inspired by various cultural diaspora as it transitions from one locale to another. Sep 14-Oct 14, opening 2-5 pm Sep 14. Free.

Featuring: Holly Atkinson, John Clinton, Brett Davis, Eamon, Paul Elia, Edward Falkenberg, Mary Ellen Farrow, MAJ Fortier, Karen Stoskopf Harding, W.W. Hung, Saulius Jaskus, Won Lee, J.Mac, Lilly Otašević, David Ruben Piqtoukun, Peter Alexander Por, Sergey Ragozin, Laura Santini, Desmond Scott, JE Simpson, Peter Wirun, JM Young, Daniel Yu