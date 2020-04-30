Once More, With Lamplights! From Theatre in Victorian Toronto to Victorian Theatre in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto’s First Post Office and the Town of York Historical Society online talk highlighting theatre's roots in Toronto and how early performers shaped the theatres of Toronto today. 7 pm. Free. Pre-register. 

eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-lecture-once-more-with-lamplights-tickets-102998852340

