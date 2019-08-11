One Drop At A Time

to Google Calendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00

Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3

Walk and celebration in support of WE Charity's WE Walk For Water Campaign. We are raising funds to provide families in developing countries with access to clean water. Join us for a fun day of music, water walking, goodies and a raffle. 1-4:30 pm. $20.

Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/64627770401

Info

Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
416-627-8331
to Google Calendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - One Drop At A Time - 2019-08-11 13:00:00