One Drop At A Time
Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre 627 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3G3
Walk and celebration in support of WE Charity's WE Walk For Water Campaign. We are raising funds to provide families in developing countries with access to clean water. Join us for a fun day of music, water walking, goodies and a raffle. 1-4:30 pm. $20.
Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/64627770401
