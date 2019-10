One Of Us Is A Killer

An ensemble of improvisers tries to solve a murder mystery. The catch? No one knows who's who. Even the murderer doesn't know who their victims will be. Will you be able to figure out who the murderer is before they get away? First Monday of every month, 9:30 pm. $10.

Featuring: Tim Blair, Sarah Hillier, Sean Tabares, Andrew Bushell, Shannon Lahaie, Jennifer Ferris & more.

baddogtheatre.com/show-page/?eid=29338