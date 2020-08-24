NOW MagazineAll EventsOne Step At A Time, A Father’s Journey

One Step At A Time, A Father’s Journey

One Step At A Time, A Father’s Journey

by
222 222 people viewed this event.

Theatre Passe Muraille virtual fundraiser. Using monologues, original songs, and improvisational tap dance, Andrew Prashad shares his and his wife’s journey of caring for a son with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. Prashad’s inspiring tour de force delivers a hopeful message to all of us navigating these challenging times ‘one step at a time’.

Written, conceived, composed, and performed by: Andrew Prashad

7:30 pm. $40. https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Seats/NumSeats?prod_id=1S&perf_id=1&section_id=M&action=&seat_type_id=25U

Tickets can also be purchased over the phone Mondays and Wednesdays between 1:00 – 5:00 pm. Please call the Box Office at 416-504-7529.

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-10 @ 07:30 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Benefits

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.