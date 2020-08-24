One Step At A Time, A Father’s Journey

Theatre Passe Muraille virtual fundraiser. Using monologues, original songs, and improvisational tap dance, Andrew Prashad shares his and his wife’s journey of caring for a son with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus. Prashad’s inspiring tour de force delivers a hopeful message to all of us navigating these challenging times ‘one step at a time’.

Written, conceived, composed, and performed by: Andrew Prashad

7:30 pm. $40. https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Seats/NumSeats?prod_id=1S&perf_id=1§ion_id=M&action=&seat_type_id=25U

Tickets can also be purchased over the phone Mondays and Wednesdays between 1:00 – 5:00 pm. Please call the Box Office at 416-504-7529.