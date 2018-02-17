One Thing Leads to Another

to Google Calendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00 iCalendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00

Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4

Young People's Theatre presents it's popular show for babies, by by Maja Ardal, Audrey Dwyer, Mary Francis Moore and Julia Tribe. Young play-goers experience everyday objects being transformed into fabulous, theatrical phenomena. Recommended for ages 3-12 months but suitable for up to 24 months. Opens Feb 17 and runs to Mar 3, see website for times. $20, babies/youth 18 & under $5.

Info
Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4 View Map
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Stage
Theatre
416-862-2222
to Google Calendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00 iCalendar - One Thing Leads to Another - 2018-02-17 13:30:00