One Thing Leads to Another

Young People's Theatre presents it's popular show for babies, by by Maja Ardal, Audrey Dwyer, Mary Francis Moore and Julia Tribe. Young play-goers experience everyday objects being transformed into fabulous, theatrical phenomena. Recommended for ages 3-12 months but suitable for up to 24 months. Opens Feb 17 and runs to Mar 3, see website for times. $20, babies/youth 18 & under $5.