Onkwehón:we Festival

Join the celebration – the Onkwehon:we Festival showcases contemporary and traditional Haudenosaunee arts and culture through storytelling, dance, music, theatre, visual arts, film and workshops. June 28 to 30, Fri 6-8 pm, Sat 11 am-9 pm, Sun 11 am- 6 pm. Free admission.

woodlandculturalcentre.ca/events

facebook.com/events/2087363851564673