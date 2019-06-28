Onkwehón:we Festival

to Google Calendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00

Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant 20 Ava (Brantford), Brantford, Ontario N3T 5G9

Join the celebration – the Onkwehon:we Festival showcases contemporary and traditional Haudenosaunee arts and culture through storytelling, dance, music, theatre, visual arts, film and workshops. June 28 to 30, Fri 6-8 pm, Sat 11 am-9 pm, Sun 11 am- 6 pm. Free admission. 

woodlandculturalcentre.ca/events

facebook.com/events/2087363851564673

Info

Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant 20 Ava (Brantford), Brantford, Ontario N3T 5G9 View Map
All Ages, Free, Out Of Town, Partner
Art
to Google Calendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Onkwehón:we Festival - 2019-06-28 18:00:00