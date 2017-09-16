Onsite Gallery Grand Opening
Onsite Gallery 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario
OCAD University's public contemporary art and design gallery reopens in a new location with a street party. The event will feature presentations by Indigenous artists and remarks by political and community leaders. Performances by DJ Classic Roots, Duke Redbird, Red Sky, Charlena Russell and others and opening reception for two exhibitions. Noon-6 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free
