Ontario Culture Days Festival 2021

Since 2010, the last weekend of each September has marked the beginning of the Ontario Culture Days festival. The festival presents a unique opportunity for independent organizers to come together to showcase local talent, foster community collaboration, and bring the public into the creative process. In the past, our organizers have hosted programming from multiple disciplines, including but not limited to: visual arts, dance, theatre, music, history and heritage, architecture and design, culinary arts, craft, and storytelling. This 4-week multi-platform festival offers in-person as well as digital, and self-guided programming. Organizers will host over 1,000 events in 70 municipalities across the province from September 24 – October 24, 2021. https://onculturedays.ca/festival-2021