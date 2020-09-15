Ontario International Film Festival 2020

The first annual ONIFF takes place online on Eventive, Oct 16-25. See website for more details. oniff.ca

ONIFF is an annual event that takes place every October in Toronto. It’s a festival that gives independent filmmakers from different cultures and backgrounds, the opportunity to get known, learn and get acquainted with the industry to better integrate easily.

Any filmmaker from any culture in Canada or around the world, who is struggling to have an opportunity to work in the film industry, ONIFF will help them to create their own films, and engage them within the global film industry.

​​ONIFF aims to recognize and reward the artistic talents of local, national and international filmmakers and artists around the world.

