Ontario Place Summer Music Festival

Ontario Place has partnered with Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Fest (TUJF) and SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival to present live.

Jul 27, 2021

Ontario Place has partnered with Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Fest (TUJF) and SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival to present live and digital experiences, featuring diverse Canadian artists and musicians performing a wide range of genres. Thursday to Sunday with the final performances on the Friday to Monday of Labor Day weekend. Jul 29 to Sept 6. Free. Registration required. See website for schedule. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/ontario-place-summer-live-music-festival/

