Ontario's Tax Credits And Benefits For Individuals And Families
Northern District Library 40 Orchard View, Toronto, Ontario
A representative from the Ontario Ministry of Finance will discuss the different tax credits that may be available to you and will share valuable tips and information to help you maximize your benefits. The presenter will be at the Bloor/Gladstone Branch and the presentation will be live-streamed to Northern District Branch and Richview Branch. Q&A is possible. 6:30 pm. Free.
Northern District Library 40 Orchard View, Toronto, Ontario View Map
