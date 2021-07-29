Ontario’s first musical festival post-lockdown “Back To Church”

DNR Productions presents Ontario’s FIRST music festival post-lockdown at Markham Fairgrounds this August 7th. There will be international headlining artists such as BTSM, Whipped Cream and Sam Lamar with support from extremely talented local artists. There will be 7 hours of live music accompanied by mind blowing audio-visual experiences. Food and beverage will also be available for purchase at the venue; alcoholic beverages will be served in designated 19+ areas. Tickets are ONLY $60, come be apart of the FIRST music festival back. 4-11 pm. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan. https://www.showpass.com/btsm