COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Ontario’s first musical festival post-lockdown “Back To Church”

DNR Productions presents Ontario's FIRST music festival post-lockdown at Markham Fairgrounds this August 7th. There will be international headlining artists.

Jul 29, 2021

Ontario’s first musical festival post-lockdown “Back To Church”

9 9 people viewed this event.

DNR Productions presents Ontario’s FIRST music festival post-lockdown at Markham Fairgrounds this August 7th. There will be international headlining artists such as BTSM, Whipped Cream and Sam Lamar with support from extremely talented local artists. There will be 7 hours of live music accompanied by mind blowing audio-visual experiences. Food and beverage will also be available for purchase at the venue; alcoholic beverages will be served in designated 19+ areas. Tickets are ONLY $60, come be apart of the FIRST music festival back. 4-11 pm. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan. https://www.showpass.com/btsm

Additional Details

Location - Markham Fairgrounds

Date And Time
2021-08-07 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-08-07 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Markham Fairgrounds

Event Tags

Share With Friends