Onyeka Igwe

Mercer Union presents the exhibition The Real Story Is What’s In That Room. Nov 6-Feb 26, 2022. 1286 Bloor W. http://www.mercerunion.org

The exhibition includes Igwe’s new work entitled a so-called archive (2020), co-commissioned by Mercer Union, Toronto; KW Institute for Contemporary Art, Berlin; and Plug-In ICA, Winnipeg.

The work blends footage shot in two colonial archive buildings—one in Lagos, Nigeria, and the other in Bristol, United Kingdom—to imagine what might have been lost from these two sites. Igwe’s depiction of these former vaults provoke timely questions around the power of the archive, engaging the potential of contemporary art to address complicated histories of imperialism and cultural extractivism. Amid ongoing calls for institutions to address their past and present acquisition and stewardship customs, Igwe’s work interrogates the gestures of erasure and exclusion that so often shape institutional holdings.