House of Praise presents a celebration service featuring Don Moen, Sonnie Badu, Jonathan McReynolds, Vertical Worship and Pastor Wale. 7 pm. Free.

Ring in the 2019 New Year with over 10,000 people, young and old, moving past cultural barriers, geography and denomination from all over the GTA.

facebook.com/hopraise

RSVP on eventbrite.ca