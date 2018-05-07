Willowdale Lawn Bowling Club Open House
Willowdale Lawn Bowling Club 150 Beecroft, Toronto, Ontario M2N 5Z5
This introduction to an inexpensive, low impact, either social or competitive sport will include a brief history of the the sport and basic rules instruction, followed by an opportunity for all to try out bowling on the greens. Registration for free coaching is available. All ages welcome 7-9 pm. Free.
Learn more @ www.wlbowl.ca
Info
Willowdale Lawn Bowling Club 150 Beecroft, Toronto, Ontario M2N 5Z5 View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events