Open Mic: Festival Edition
Boxcar Social at Harbourfront 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2GB
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Toronto International Festival of Authors, join us as we pay tribute to the festival’s early years by recreating the kind of waterfront open-mic session that inspired the very first festival. Experience the literary talent Toronto has to offer – or better yet, take part! 9 pm. Free.
Info
Boxcar Social at Harbourfront 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2GB View Map
Free
Books