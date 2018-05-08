Open Mic Night

Parliament Street Library 269 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2G3

Readings with special guest, science fiction author Douglas Smith. All genres are welcome. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

**If you are a writer who would like to participate in our program, please submit your work in advance to plstaff@torontopubliclibrary.ca. Your work should take no more than 5 minutes to read and should be suitable for a library audience.**

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca

Parliament Street Library 269 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2G3
416-393-7663
