Open Mic Night

Readings with special guest, science fiction author Douglas Smith. All genres are welcome. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

**If you are a writer who would like to participate in our program, please submit your work in advance to plstaff@torontopubliclibrary.ca. Your work should take no more than 5 minutes to read and should be suitable for a library audience.**

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca