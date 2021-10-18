Open Screen

Halloween

TIFF Next Wave and The Future of Film Showcase for emerging filmmakers to share something you’ve created on screen with.

17 17 people viewed this event.

TIFF Next Wave and The Future of Film Showcase for emerging filmmakers to share something you’ve created on screen with a community of supportive peers. It can be a finished project or a work-in-progress, something you’ve screened before or have been sitting on for a while. Filmmakers will receive helpful perspectives and feedback on their work after it plays on the big screen. Oct 26 from 6-7:30 pm. Free. Register https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc5sgLFQoTvlR6OIClT_NKjmtsuUnF7hg3eQX0rqsjpZ2Vn-A/viewform?usp=send_form

Location Address - 350 King W

Tue, Oct 26th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 07:30 PM

Screening

Film

