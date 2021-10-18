Open Screen

- News
TIFF Next Wave and The Future of Film Showcase for emerging filmmakers to share something you’ve created on screen with a community of supportive peers. It can be a finished project or a work-in-progress, something you’ve screened before or have been sitting on for a while. Filmmakers will receive helpful perspectives and feedback on their work after it plays on the big screen. Oct 26 from 6-7:30 pm. Free. Register https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc5sgLFQoTvlR6OIClT_NKjmtsuUnF7hg3eQX0rqsjpZ2Vn-A/viewform?usp=send_form
Location Address - 350 King W