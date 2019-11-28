Open Studio’s Artist Proof Fundraiser
Open Studio Gallery 401 Richmond W #104, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1L7
The Artist Proof Fundraiser is a yearly sale of contemporary one-of-a kind prints ($50 -$400). Nov 28 at 6 pm. Free admission.
Every item purchased at this festive fundraiser, whether that’s a greeting card, drink, or original artwork, allows Open Studio to continue to provide artists with affordable printmaking facilities.
Info
Open Studio Gallery 401 Richmond W #104, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1L7 View Map
Art