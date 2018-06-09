Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival

to Google Calendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00

Seaton Village Christie to Bathurst, Dupont to Bloor, Toronto, Ontario

Free live music fest for creating, performing and listening. Festival held in Seaton Village, a Toronto neighbourhood bordered by Bloor, Dupont, Bathurst, and Christie. Musicians from all genres, ages, and experience levels are invited to play at venues such as local porches, parks, garages, and street corners. 2-10 pm. 

Info
Seaton Village Christie to Bathurst, Dupont to Bloor, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
to Google Calendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival - 2018-06-09 14:00:00