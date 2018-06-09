Open Tuning 2018 - A Free Music Festival
Seaton Village Christie to Bathurst, Dupont to Bloor, Toronto, Ontario
Free live music fest for creating, performing and listening. Festival held in Seaton Village, a Toronto neighbourhood bordered by Bloor, Dupont, Bathurst, and Christie. Musicians from all genres, ages, and experience levels are invited to play at venues such as local porches, parks, garages, and street corners. 2-10 pm.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World