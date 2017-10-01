The Illustrated Exhibit Of The Flying Adventure

Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario

October 4-6, 2017, marks the South Korean holiday of Chuseok, and to celebrate the Inn will be featuring illustrations of this beautiful tale. Visit the community room throughout October to discover the story of two unlikely friends who serve as a metaphor for multiculturalism and emphasize the importance of open communication between different cultures. Oct 1-31, opening reception 2-5 pm Oct 4. Free.

