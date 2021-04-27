Opera Atelier: Handel’s The Resurrection

NOW MagazineAll EventsOpera Atelier: Handel’s The Resurrection

Online presentation of the opera with Carla Huhtanen, Meghan Lindsay, Allyson McHardy, Colin Ainsworth, and Douglas Williams, fully-staged and filmed at St. Lawrence Hall, in strict compliance with provincial health and safety regulations. May 27 at 7 pm. Available until June 10. $25. http://OperaAtelier.com

To complement the presentation of Handel’s The Resurrection, Opera Atelier invites audiences behind-the-scenes for an up-close-and-personal experience with singers, Artists of Atelier Ballet, and  Tafelmusik in the newly released documentary short film The Making of The Resurrection. The 30-minute documentary was filmed by Marcel Canzona at Koerner Hall and St. Lawrence Hall in March 2021 during a week of Opera Atelier rehearsals and recordings and provides unprecedented access into the creative process of mounting an opera during a pandemic. View The Making of The Resurrection at http://operaatelier.com

 

2021-05-27 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-27 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Community Events

