Opera For All Choir Rehearsals

Sing your heart out this summer... and perform in concert at Trinity St. Paul's Centre!

Learn 6 opera choruses in 6 weeks from Maestro Alvaro Lozano Gutiérrez. Beginner and experienced singers welcome, no experience or note-reading required. Materials for home study provided. All ages (16+) and abilities.

Choose between daytime and evening rehearsals. $120. Pre-register. (Drop-ins welcome first week only.)

Daytime: Mondays 2-4 pm, June 19-July 24.

Evenings: Wednesdays 7-9 pm, June 21-July 26.

Rehearsals at Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina.

Concert at at Trinity St. Paul's Centre on July 31.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R-eyqEEoBY