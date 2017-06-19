Opera For All Choir Rehearsals
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
Sing your heart out this summer... and perform in concert at Trinity St. Paul's Centre!
Learn 6 opera choruses in 6 weeks from Maestro Alvaro Lozano Gutiérrez. Beginner and experienced singers welcome, no experience or note-reading required. Materials for home study provided. All ages (16+) and abilities.
Choose between daytime and evening rehearsals. $120. Pre-register. (Drop-ins welcome first week only.)
Daytime: Mondays 2-4 pm, June 19-July 24.
Evenings: Wednesdays 7-9 pm, June 21-July 26.
Rehearsals at Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina.
Concert at at Trinity St. Paul's Centre on July 31.
